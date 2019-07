Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MICHIGAN -- If you are looking to bring your child's favorite character to life, there is a company in West Michigan with more than 40 professionally trained impersonators.

Olivia Grace & Company offers several different characters from your child's favorite movies for upcoming parties and events.

If you are interested in seeing the characters they offer you can call 616-894-1233 or email olivia@oliviagraceandcompany.com.