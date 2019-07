× Update: Woman with dementia missing from Mecosta County found safe

UPDATE – Sandra Kinnally has been found safe.

++++

MORTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The Mecosta County Sheriff is asking for help in finding a missing woman.

Sandra Kinnally, 73, was last seen in the Tri-Lakes area of Morton Township about 5:00 p.m. Tuesday. Officials say that Kinnally suffers from dementia.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts should call the Mecosta County Sheriff at (231) 592-0150.