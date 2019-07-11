Ask an Athlete – Noah Hecht

MUSKEGON, Mich -- Portage Northern grad and Kalamazoo College sophomore Noah Hecht joined Zach Harig for Ask an Athlete to discuss the great spring for his old high school, his summer playing with the Muskegon Clippers and more.
