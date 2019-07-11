Beach Hazards Advisory issued for Lake Michigan beaches

LAKE MICHIGAN – The winds have turned to being from the north and waves on the big lake are building, prompting a warning for beach lovers for Thursday.

A Beach Hazards Statement has been issued by the National Weather Service for dangerous swimming conditions along Lake Michigan Thursday, from Berrien County to Oceana County. Beaches that could see the most dangerous conditions are North Beach in South Haven, Holland State Park and Muskegon State Park. The north side of piers will be the worst areas.

Winds are expected from the north today, between 15 and 30 mph. Waves will build to between three and six feet. A Small Craft Advisory is also in effect for Lake Michigan.

Wave action is expected to diminish later Thursday night.

