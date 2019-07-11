‘Bye Bye Birdie’ the musical opens Friday in Jenison

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JENISON, Mich. -- If you are looking for some fun entertainment for the entire family, 'Bye Bye Birdie' the musical opens at Jension Center for the Arts Friday.

Inspired by the career and draft notice of Elvis Presley, 'Bye Bye Birdie' is a musical with a similar teen idol "Conrad Birdie" and the hijinks that ensue when his songwriting team try to pull a publicity stunt in the small town of Sweet Apple, Ohio before he goes into the armed forces.

'Bye Bye Birdie' follows the 50's teen experience, the drama and the hilarity, through Kim and Hugo and the rest of the teen ensemble in this small town.

The show runs July 12-14 and 18-21 at the Jension Center for the Arts. Tickets cost $8 for students, $18.50 for adults, and $16 for seniors. To get tickets click here.