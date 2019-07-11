Cars for a Cause West Michigan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KENT COUNTY, Mich. -- We are about a week away from Cars for a Cause, a car show & silent auction to benefit children who are blind or low vision.

There will be 100+ classic, exotic and antique cars on display, along with live entertainment, food trucks and a silent auction. There will also be police cars, fire engine, SWAT truck will be provided by the local police department will also be on site for kids, young and old, to check out.

The event is planned for Saturday, July 20 at Garage Kept Motors, 420 36th St. SE in Grand Rapids.

Tickets will cost you $10 per person, $25 per family and parking is free.

Proceeds will benefit Opportunities Unlimited for the Blind (OUB), an organization that assists blind and visually impaired children and adults be successful in the sighted world by hosting summer camps, teachings skills of daily living such as cooking, navigating the work world, learning how to manage the bus system, etc.

Money raised will also benefit the Pediatric Retinal Research Foundation, which conducts research on blindness; causes, prevention, treatment, and potential restoration.