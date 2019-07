Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- West Michigan is now home to a new Pilates club in Grand Rapids.

Club Pilates officially opened their doors at the end of June, located at 1886 Brenton Road SE in Grand Rapids.

The new business is a boutique Pilates studio specializing reformer fusion classes for anyone, at any age or fitness level.

Club Pilates offers high-quality, life-changing training at a surprisingly affordable price.

To learn more about Club Pilates, please visit https://www.clubpilates.com.