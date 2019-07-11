Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Community input sought on Riverside Park improvements

Posted 5:33 AM, July 11, 2019, by , Updated at 05:37AM, July 11, 2019

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids residents are invited to give their input on improvements coming to Riverside Park.

There will be a meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday at the park’s Bandshell Shelter, near the baseball fields.

We’re told the city has heard people would like to see more recreational activities especially along the water. There is also talks of adding some more venues within the park that could be available to the public to rent for, say, wedding events or family reunions.

“I think the most unique and distinct thing about Riverside Park is it`s size and it`s location inside the heart of an urban center,” said David Marquardt, Director of Grand Rapids Parks and Recreation. “To have space like that where one can be a part of nature and be so close to such an ecological feature, that being the Grand River, is pretty remarkable.”

If you cannot attend there is an online survey you can take.

Types of improvements

REPAIR AND REHAB

  • Picnic table and grill repairs, bathroom accessibility upgrades, and resurfaced walking paths, basketball courts, and tennis courts

MORE POOL TIME

  • Community pools at Richmond, Briggs, and Martin Luther King, Jr. parks can stay open longer in the summer

NEW FEATURES

  • Splash pads, skate parks, picnic shelters, futsol and pickleball courts, benches, drinking fountains and more

 

