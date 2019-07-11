Tony's Pizza & Sub Shop is at 1401 W. Sherman in Muskegon.
Dining with Dave – Tony’s Pizza and Sub Shop
-
Dining with Dave – Stromboli’s Pizza in Borculo
-
Dining with Dave – Viki’s Bridge Street Pasty Shop
-
Dining with Dave – Dan’s Diner
-
Dining with Dave – Bone Ends of Whitehall
-
Dining with Dave – Cross Roads Diner
-
-
Dining with Dave – Fratelli’s Kitchen and Bar
-
Dining with Dave – Cabana Tres Amigos
-
Pizza for Paws for the Muskegon Humane Society
-
Dining with Dave – Water Tower Grill and Smokehouse
-
Dining with Dave Bracket Final – The Win Tavern 33!
-
-
Dining with Dave – Kelvin & Co.
-
Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for June 26
-
Bee Joyful opens Michigan’s first 100% plastic-free micro-shop