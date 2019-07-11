Family Fare provides new experience for consumers by “Keeping It Real”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There have been a lot of changes coming to all 18 Family Fare Stores around the area. Spartan Nash Family Fare Stores are providing a whole new experience for customers, and their goal is to "keep it real" by providing five promises to ensure the best products and shopping experience.

Family Fare promised to keep it real with their customers by promising the following:

Local- With fresh produce from local farmers and hundreds more locally sourced products in every aisle; plus the company’s commitment to building stronger communities through financial and product donations, volunteering efforts and career opportunities.

With value beyond price- Including weekly deals on a broad array of groceries, quality meats and fresh seafood and additional savings on private brands such as Our Family® and Open Acres®. Plus the convenience of ready-made meals and Fast Lane curbside pickup and at-home delivery.

With affordable wellness- Including low and no-cost generic medications, natural and organic products and a Living Well team committed to helping store guests on their wellness journey.

Socially smart- With companywide efforts to reduce energy consumption and minimize waste; commitments to support programs such as Double Up Food Bucks, the Fair Food Pledge and animal welfare; as well as help store guests find the products that fit their lifestyles with clean, easy-to-read labels and reduced ingredient lists on Our Family and Open Acres items throughout the store.

Fun and indulgent- With new ways to browse, indulge and discover, including Betty Kaye’s, The Fresh Divide and new products added to their shelves every day.

