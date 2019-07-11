Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Former Kmart to become U-Haul store and storage facility

BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A former Kmart store will get new life as a U-Haul store and self-storage facility.

A U-Haul representative says that the U-Haul Moving & Storage of Byron Center has been working out of a temporary showroom and will fully move in to the former Kmart on 68th Street SE in the spring of 2020. U-Haul acquired the building in March.

About 50,000 square feet of the over 115,000 square feet of the building will be used as a self-storage facility with climate-controlled rooms.

“This site was attractive to us because our ecofriendly business model encourages the reuse of existing facilities,” said Jonathan Gilmore, U-Haul Company of Western Michigan president, in a press release. “We want to serve as a business anchor in Byron Center while renovating a large space to meet the self-storage demands of our neighbors.”

 

