GR Symphony celebrates 25 years of Picnic Pops at Cannonsburg

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- The Grand Rapids Symphony is celebrating its 25th anniversary of its Picnic Pops series at Cannonsburg Ski Area, 6800 Cannonsburg Road NE.

The first there weeks of the Picnic Pops features all-time audience favorites:

Classical Fireworks Salute to America – 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday

Here Comes the Sun: Tribute to The Beatles – 7:30 p.m., July 18-19

Dancing in the Street: Music of Motown – 7:30 p.m., July 25-26

What's new for the final concert? Nashville – The Songwriters, Their Stories, The Symphony, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 2

Gates open at 5:45 p.m. for picnicking and pre-concert entertainment. Tickets start at $20 adults, $5 students, for lawn seats in advance. All tickets are $5 more on the day of the show.

Call the Grand Rapids Symphony at (616) 454-9451 or go online to GRSymphony.org for tickets.