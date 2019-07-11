Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

GR Symphony celebrates 25 years of Picnic Pops at Cannonsburg

Posted 8:44 AM, July 11, 2019, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- The Grand Rapids Symphony is celebrating its 25th anniversary of its Picnic Pops series at  Cannonsburg Ski Area, 6800 Cannonsburg Road NE.

The first there weeks of the Picnic Pops features all-time audience favorites:

Classical Fireworks Salute to America – 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday

Here Comes the Sun: Tribute to The Beatles – 7:30 p.m., July 18-19

Dancing in the Street: Music of Motown – 7:30 p.m., July 25-26

What's new for the final concert? Nashville – The Songwriters, Their Stories, The Symphony, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 2

Gates open at 5:45 p.m. for picnicking and pre-concert entertainment. Tickets start at $20 adults, $5 students, for lawn seats in advance. All tickets are $5 more on the day of the show.

Call the Grand Rapids Symphony at (616) 454-9451 or go online to GRSymphony.org for tickets.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.