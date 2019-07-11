Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

“Hands on a Hardbody” tells comedic tale of 10 Texans trying to win a truck

Some of the funniest comedies to hit the stage are based on real-life events. Circle Theater's latest production, "Hands on a Hardbody," definitely proves that, as the hilarious musical gets ready for its Grand Rapids premiere.

"Hands on a Hardbody" follows the story of 10 hard-luck Texans who are trying to win a brand new truck. All they have to do is be the last one to keep one hand on the truck.

During the musical, there's an actual Nissan Hardbody on stage. All of the contestants who are keeping one hand on the truck while singing, dancing and interacting with each other and the audience.

Plus, there's special on-stage bleacher seating with beverage and snack service so audience members can purchase on-stage seating and enjoy unique views of the show, interactions with the cast, and beers, soda, and snacks. There truly isn't a show like this anywhere else.

"Hands On A Hardbody" has performances July 11-13, 17-21, and 24-27.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit circletheatre.org.

