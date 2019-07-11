Help break the record for World’s Largest Water Balloon Fight at Gains Summer Festival

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The 4th annual Gains Summer Festival is getting ready to break a world record, and they want the whole community to be a part of it. Stop by Calder Plaza on Saturday, July 13 to be part of the World's Largest Water Balloon Fight.

The goal is to have more than 8,957 people be a part of the water balloon fight.

The Gains Summer Festival is the signature event of Battle of the Gains, which is a community organization dedicated to stemming the rising rates of depression, anxiety, suicide, and homicide by helping them overcome their inner battles.

The Festival will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

To register for the world record, or to learn more about the Gains Summer Festival, visit battleofthegains.com/festival.