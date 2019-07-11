It’s Baby Animal Week at Boulder Ridge Wild Animal Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALTO, Mich. -- You are invited to bring the family out to Boulder Ridge Wild Animal Park, 8313 Pratt Lake Ave SE in Alto, to spend some time with baby animals this week.

It's all in honor of Baby Animal Week which was so popular last year that the owners extended the one-day event until a week-long celebration.

The park will have a bunch of new baby animals that you can get up-close and personal with and take photos.

Officials say the park will also be celebrating its new baby giraffe Toskey’s 1st birthday, who was born last year during Baby Animal Week.

There will also be a scavenger hunt for the kids to find all of the baby animals in the park. You can see the list below.

The celebration ends Sunday, July 14.