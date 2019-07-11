Kitten hitches ride to Grand Rapids in new vehicle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Wednesday was National Kitten Day and a Grand Rapids car dealership got a special delivery.

Infiniti Grand Rapids posted on social media that a little orange kitten hitched a ride on the spare tire of a new vehicle brought into the dealership on Wednesday. They found the kitten after the vehicle was brought into the garage and lifted for inspection. An employee heard "meowing" from the vehicle and found the kitten above the spare tire.

Staff say that the vehicle came from Texas, but believe the kitten hitched a ride at a nearby stop. The kitten was taken to an area vet and is in good health and was not microchipped.

The kitten has been adopted by the son of an employee and has been named "Glitch."