Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for July 11

1. Meijer is offering teachers a discount on items for their classroom ahead of the start of the school year.

Most public school teachers usually have to use as much as $500 of their own money for supplies. But Meijer is hoping at 15 percent off discount on school supplies for teachers will put money back in their pockets.

All teachers need to do is show a school ID at any Meijer store's customer service desk.

The deal is good on items like crayons, Elmers glue, Sharpies, and Post It Notes.

The offer runs through September 28.

2. The free summer concert series at the Grand Rapids Art Museum kicks off tonight.

The first artist is Last Gasp Collective, playing a mix of soul, hip-hop, and R&B.

Guests are invited to kick back on the museum's outdoor terrace. There's also food trucks and a cash bar.

Admission to the museum is free from 5 to 9 p.m. Concerts will take place every Thursday night through August 22.

Check out the full lineup by heading to the GRAM's website.

3. It's one of the most unique car shows you'll ever attend, and it's happening this Saturday at Spectrum Health's Rehab and Nursing Center.

From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., the show will allow patients and residents to see vintage and new vehicles without having to leave their homes.

The event is free and open to the public. There will be lunch plus awards to give out.

More than 100 cars showed up last year, and this year they expect even more.

4. It may not be hockey season yet, but Griffins fans are getting excited now that the regular season schedule has been released.

They'll open the season on October 5 at Chicago and conclude it April 11 in Milwaukee. In between, the Griffins, who will be in their 24th season, will have an eight-game home stretch covering two weeks in January.

Also, there is a matinee game in November, and come to New Year's Eve, hockey fans can watch the Griffins host Chicago.

For the full schedule, visit griffinshockey.com.

5. It's the most wonderful day of the year, Free Slurpee Day. 7-Eleven is celebrating its 92nd birthday.

As a token of appreciation to customers, the convenience store chain is giving away its signature frozen drink for free.

Pick up a small Slurpee in any available flavor from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Here in West Michigan, there are only stores in Zeeland and Kalamazoo.