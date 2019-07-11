Motorcyclist killed in Muskegon Twp. crash identified

MUSKEGON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – An Egelston Township man was killed in a crash involving a motorcycle Wednesday night.

The crash happened at about 8:10 p.m. on Apple Avenue at Center Street, according to Muskegon Township Police.

Investigators say Timothy Bollin, 37, was driving a motorcycle east on Apple Avenue when he collided with a car that was turning onto Apple from northbound Center Street. Bollin was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the car was not injured.

Police say Bollin was wearing a helmet. The crash is still under investigation. Impaired driving is not believed to have been a factor in the crash.