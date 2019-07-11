Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Police: Mom who drove girls into river tried poison first

Posted 12:04 PM, July 11, 2019, by , Updated at 12:15PM, July 11, 2019

A courtesy photo of Ineza McClinton and her twin daughters, Angel and Faith.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say a Michigan woman killed herself and twin daughters by driving into a river after trying to poison the children.

Kalamazoo police released reports saying 44-year-old Ineza McClinton tried to make 9-year-old twins, Angel and Faith, drink juice with added antifreeze in the spring. McClinton’s mother told investigators about the plan, which included Ineza McClinton’s attempt to die by overdosing on pills.

Relatives told police they intervened in McClinton’s suicide attempt and discovered her unsuccessful effort to poison the girls.

Police say information about the attempted poisoning wasn’t reported to officers in Grand Rapids, where McClinton and her daughters lived.

McClinton drove into the Kalamazoo River on June 17 after letting out two granddaughters. Relatives say she sought help for depression and took prescription drugs for mental illnesses.

 

Related stories

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.