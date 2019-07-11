× Police seek tips on Kzoo credit union robbery

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating the suspect in the robbery of a Kalamazoo credit union.

The incident happened Wednesday at the Advia Credit Union on W Main Street.

Police said a man came into the bank, implied he had a weapon and took off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

On Thursday, police released surveillance images taken during the robbery.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity is asked to call the Kalamazoo Department of Public safety at 269-488-9111 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.