Reward offered in Cascade Twp. gun thefts

The exterior of Barracks 616 after a break-in on July 10, 2019 in Cascade Township, Mich.

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A reward of up to $5,000 is now being offered for information leading to an arrest of the people responsible for stealing over 20 handguns Wednesday morning.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), along with the Kent County Sheriff and the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF) is offering the reward.

The theft happened about 3:00 a.m. Wednesday at the Barracks 616 store at 5740 Foremost Drive SE. Four masked suspects in a white SUV broke into the store and stole approximately 23 handguns, according to the ATF.

The NSSF matches ATF rewards in cases of thefts from federally licensed firearms retailers.

Tips can be submitted by phone to 1-800-ATF-GUNS or the Kent County Sheriff at 616-632-6125.  They can also be sent via email to ATFTips@atf.gov or through the Reportit app.

