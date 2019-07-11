Spend “A Day In The Garden” at Pierce Cedar Creek Institute

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Pierce Cedar Creek Institute is joining forces with the Thornapple Garden Club to celebrate native plants, conservation, and environmental issues with an upcoming event.

On July 20 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., visitors will have the change to tour the Institute's facilities and attend workshops about native plants, pollinators, and propagation.

Proceeds from the event will go to the Thornapple Garden Club "Walk Gently on this Good Earth" Scholarship. This scholarship is available to any Barry County high school senior pursuing a degree in environmental, biological, horticultural and conservation.

Tickets including lunch are $25 if purchased in advance and $30 the day of the event. Event-only pricing is $15 in advance and $20 the day of the event.

To purchase tickets, go to CedarCreekInstitute.org or call 269-721-4190.