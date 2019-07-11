Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Spend “A Day In The Garden” at Pierce Cedar Creek Institute

Posted 10:59 AM, July 11, 2019, by

Pierce Cedar Creek Institute is joining forces with the Thornapple Garden Club to celebrate native plants, conservation, and environmental issues with an upcoming event.

On July 20 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., visitors will have the change to tour the Institute's facilities and attend workshops about native plants, pollinators, and propagation.

Proceeds from the event will go to the Thornapple Garden Club "Walk Gently on this Good Earth" Scholarship. This scholarship is available to any Barry County high school senior pursuing a degree in environmental, biological, horticultural and conservation.

Tickets including lunch are $25 if purchased in advance and $30 the day of the event. Event-only pricing is $15 in advance and $20 the day of the event.

To purchase tickets, go to CedarCreekInstitute.org or call 269-721-4190.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.