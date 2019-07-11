Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Suspect in Kalamazoo armed robberies arrested

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The suspect in two armed robberies was arrested Thursday morning in Kalamazoo.

Police went to a home on Millard Court around 6:30 a.m. to execute a search warrant. Once inside, officers located the 18-year-old male suspect inside and took him into custody on charges of armed robbery and felony firearm.

Investigators say the man was involved in two armed robberies between July 2-5 on Vine Street in Kalamazoo.

Anyone with additional information on the robberies or suspect is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269-337-8139 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

