GRAND HAVEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A woman died Thursday after a crash involving a semi at an Ottawa County intersection.

It happened around 3:42 p.m. on northbound US-31 at Comstock Street in Grand Haven Township.

Authorities said a 59-year-old woman turned in front of a semi, causing a collision that ejected her from the vehicle.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Alcohol isn’t considered to be a factor.