COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. -- A teenager is in critical condition after being hit by a motorcycle while walking in Kalamazoo County Thursday night.

It happened at the corner of East Michigan Avenue and Winterburn Street in Comstock Township around 8 p.m.

Both the driver and the pedestrian were taken to a nearby hospital. The 16-year-old pedestrian is said to be in critical condition while the motorcycle driver is in stable condition.

No names have been released.