2 teens injured in rollover ATV crash in Ottawa Co.

Posted 10:45 PM, July 12, 2019, by

WRIGHT TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two teens were injured Friday after a crash involving two ATVs in Ottawa County.

It happened around 8:11 p.m. on 32nd Street south of Arthur Road in Wright Township, near Coopersville.

Authorities said one of the teens lost control of the ATV while trying to turn around and caused the vehicle to roll over.

The driver and passenger were both thrown from the ATV and suffered head injuries. The 15-year-old driver was taken to Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital to be treated for his injuries, and the passenger was treated and released at the scene.

 

 

