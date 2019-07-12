3rd annual Celebration of Life for Mike Sadler Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- We are a few days away from the 3rd annual Celebration of Life for Mike Sadler.

The event is planned at Atwater Brewery, 201 Michigan Street NW in Grand Rapids from 12-3 p.m. Sunday.

Each ticket includes two free drinks (beer or soda), a Sadler wristband and a souvenir pint glass.

Original Sadler #3 shirts will also be available for purchase.

You can meet special Spartan guests, have your picture taken with Sparty or a Spartan cheerleader/dancer, enjoy music by members of the Spartan Band, bid on your favorite silent auction items, and catch up with others who want to celebrate the extraordinary life and legacy of Mike Sadler.

To ensure admission, please arrive at noon.