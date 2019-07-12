Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Dayton Dugas heating up in West Michigan

Posted 7:31 PM, July 12, 2019, by

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich -- Dayton Dugas is back in West Michigan after spending just four days with the Whitecaps in May before being promoted to High-A Lakeland on May 20th. On July 1st, Dugas was sent back down to get more at-bats and get more consistent at the plate and so far, he has done both. In 13 games with the 'Caps, Dugas is hitting .340 with six doubles and eight RBI and also had a grand slam in a five RBI performance on Wednesday night.

"Moving him up to Lakeland, he didn't really get to play every day and it's very difficult for guys to go somewhere and play every third or fourth day," Whitecaps manager Lance Parrish said. "You know he just didn't put the numbers up [in Lakeland] but it was great when I found out he was coming back here because I knew I could play him a lot. He picked up right where he left off, he just needed a game or two to get his timing back and he's done that, he's been swinging the bat really well."

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.