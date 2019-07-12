Friday’s Friend: Tiki

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Tiki is a 12-year-old retriever who is sweet and gets along with everyone. She's easy-going and will make an excellent companion for any family.

Corn Hole Tournament at FireRock Grill (Caledonia)

FireRock Grille in Caledonia is hosting a summer corn hole tournament July 12. Two-person teams will compete throughout the night while enjoying live music and drink specials. Entrance is $10 per team, all of which will be donated to Humane Society of West Michigan.

Grand Rapids Football Club

Head to Grand Rapids Football Club's game on July 13 to donate part of ticket sales to HSWM's animals. The Humane Society of West Michigan will be there with some pups enjoying the game and socializing.

Sweetwaters Coffee and Tea (Monroe North)

Come help celebrate Sweetwaters Coffee and Tea joining the Monroe North community! On Sunday, July 14 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. there will be free samples to try, music & great drinks. Sweetwaters will be donating a portion of the proceeds to Humane Society of West Michigan! HSWM will have dogs onsite to socialize with!

To learn more, visit hswestmi.org or call (616)-453-8900.