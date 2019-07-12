Grand Rapids names Eric Payne as new police chief

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – City Manager Mark Washington has announced that Grand Rapids police veteran Eric Payne is the new police chief.

Payne has been a member of the Grand Rapids Police Department for 32 years and was most recently Deputy Chief of Operations for the last two years. During that time, he oversaw the Patrol Division, Special Response Team, Traffic Unit, Office of Special Events and Canine Unit.

“Chief Payne is exactly the kind of leader we need for our police department,” Washington said in a statement on the city website. “He is responsive, tough on crime and collaborative and he is committed to community policing. He has proven senior executive law enforcement experience and he has devoted his career to keeping our community safe.”

Payne will officially start in the position on July 22.

Payne has served in the past as captain of the Investigative Division, which includes the Detective, Vice and Forensic Services units. He also served as captain of the South Service Area and the department’s Crisis Negotiation Team. Before that, he served as administrative lieutenant for the South Service Area and as a patrol watch commander. He started in Grand Rapids as a patrol officer, hostage negotiator and field training officer.

Payne graduated from Grand Valley State University with a degree in Criminal Justice.

Two others were finalists for the position: Larry Scirotto of Pittsburgh and Mike Yankowski of Lansing. Yankowski withdrew from consideration last month.

A press conference is expected at 1:00 p.m. We’ll have it live on FOX17Online.com and on Facebook.