Grand Rapids police surround home on SE side

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids police are in a standoff with a man who has several warrants out for his arrest.

Officers attempted to take the man into custody Friday afternoon, but they believe he ran into a home on Boston Street near Calvin Avenue. Police have surrounded the home and unsuccessfully tried to get in contact with the man several times.

Kalamazoo Avenue is shut down between Ramona Street and Fuller Avenue, and police ask people stay away from the area.

Anyone who lives nearby and doesn’t feel safe can contact the Grand Rapids Police Department to help them evacuate. Residents are asked not to evacuate on their own.