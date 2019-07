× Holland Christian’s Chris Mokma signs with Miami Marlins

HOLLAND, Mich — Holland Christian graduate Chris Mokma has signed with the Miami Marlins, according to MLB writer, Jim Callis. Mokma will sign for $557,000 after being selected in the 12th round of last month’s MLB Draft and will forego a college commitment to Michigan State University.

The report was confirmed by Chris’ father who says they are in Miami where he is finalizing his contract prior to Friday night’s Marlins game.