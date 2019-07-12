It’s Christmas in July! Donate new toys to kids in the hospital

Tommy's Watersports is once again teaming up with Helen DeVos Children's Hospital to collect new toys for children in the hospital for the third year in a row with Christmas in July.
Now through July 30, Tommy's Watersports will be accepting the following toy donations:
Items/Toys Needed:
• Batteries (AA, AAA & button cell for books & Toys)
• Animal figures (plastic dinosaurs, horses & animals)
• Cards games
• Small LEGO kits
• Superhero action figures
• Princess figurines & castle (all plastic, no fabric or hair)
• Fisher Price Little People
• Infant squeeze and stack blocks
• Play tools (made out of washable plastic)
• Play kitchen food and dishes (washable plastic)
High Need
• MamaRoo® covers
• Interactive light up/sound toys
• Light spinners
• Fubble bubble tumblers
• Infant rattles/teethers
• Crayola crayons (8 – 24 size packs)
• Crayola washable markers
• Playdoh
• Coloring books
• Stickers
People can drop off new, unused toys at any Tommy's Watersports location.
For those who can't donate toys but still want to help, they can give a monetary donation online. Those funds will be used to purchase more toys.
For more information, follow Tommy's Watersports on Facebook.