It’s Christmas in July! Donate new toys to kids in the hospital

Posted 10:38 AM, July 12, 2019

Tommy's Watersports is once again teaming up with Helen DeVos Children's Hospital to collect new toys for children in the hospital for the third year in a row with Christmas in July.

Now through July 30, Tommy's Watersports will be accepting the following toy donations:

Items/Toys Needed:
• Batteries (AA, AAA & button cell for books & Toys)
• Animal figures (plastic dinosaurs, horses & animals)
• Cards games
• Small LEGO kits
• Superhero action figures
• Princess figurines & castle (all plastic, no fabric or hair)
• Fisher Price Little People
• Infant squeeze and stack blocks
• Play tools (made out of washable plastic)
• Play kitchen food and dishes (washable plastic)

High Need
• MamaRoo® covers
• Interactive light up/sound toys
• Light spinners
• Fubble bubble tumblers
• Infant rattles/teethers
• Crayola crayons (8 – 24 size packs)
• Crayola washable markers
• Playdoh
• Coloring books
• Stickers

People can drop off new, unused toys at any Tommy's Watersports location.

For those who can't donate toys but still want to help, they can give a monetary donation online. Those funds will be used to purchase more toys.

For more information, follow Tommy's Watersports on Facebook.

