Major heat wave brewing; days of excessive heat possible next week

WEST MICHIGAN — Just one month ago, West Michigan was stuck in the 60s with rain pouring down. As we head into late next week, it could feel like it is well into the 100s.

Below is a forecast graphic of how hot it could get at the end of next week and the adjoining weekend. The most significant heat is likely going to be Friday through Sunday of next week, with heat indexes each day pushing past 100 degrees. Some models even have the heat continuing into the following Monday and possibly Tuesday.

Actual air temperatures could make it as high as the middle and upper 90s.

Even before the serious heat, we will not have much of a break before it comes. This weekend will have temperatures in the middle and upper 80s, with next week featuring only 90-plus each and every day. The only relief could come from a stray shower or thunderstorm that could pop up in the heat.

Make sure you have ways to stay cool. The FOX17 Meteorologists will have further updates as the weekend progresses and next week begins.

If any Heat Advisories or Excessive Heat Warnings are issued by The National Weather Service, we will have them first to you on our app, our website and on social media.