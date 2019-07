× Man killed in Montcalm Co. crash identified

REYNOLDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The man killed in a Montcalm County crash earlier this week has been identified.

John Davis, 29, of Cedar Springs, died when his car went off of Reed Road Tuesday afternoon.

Davis’ vehicle traveled almost a quarter mile after leaving the road before hitting a tree. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Michigan State Police say that speed was a factor in the crash.