Meet the mother-daughter duo competing in Beer City Open Pickleball Championship

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- The 2019 Beer City Open Pickleball Championships is underway in Grand Rapids.

Mother-daughter duo Leigh Waters and her 12-year-old daughter Anna Leigh Waters will be competing in the Beer City Open which runs through Sunday.

Anna Leigh will likely be the youngest player taking part in the championship games this weekend.

She has been playing pickleball for the last 2 years and says the best part is being able to get competitive and play alongside her mom.

"Well being twelve and getting to play professional is also like great, and I get to play with adults that are twenty to like forty, so. and they don`t, like, on the court it`s like I’m the exact same age as them. so that`s really cool, too," Anna Leigh said.

There is $16,000 in prize money up for grabs, while bringing some of the best pickleball players from around the world.

The tournament runs through Sunday at Belknap Park.