Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for July 12

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. A change is coming for midwives in Michigan. Starting next month, they must be licensed to practice in our state.

The goal is to provide easily accessible information for mothers who want to have a midwife and adds a layer of protection for everyone as well.

Many midwives are already professionally certified, but the license requires extra accreditation, one that will help ease concerns about the profession.

The rules will take effect in August and current midwives can still apply for a license on michigan.gov/lara.

2. A 1928 Ford Tri-Motor Plane, similar to the one depicted in the plane crash scene of "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom" will offer public flights this weekend.

Flights are happening now through Sunday starting at 9 a.m. and run until 5 p.m. at the Kalamazoo-Battle Creek International Airport.

Adult tickets are available for $72 each on the event website in advance.

Tickets for children 17 and under are $52.

3. Get ready to pamper your pooch, because the World's Largest Dog Wash is coming back to Fifth Third Ballpark this year.

The event will be hosted by Gilda's Club Grand Rapids to help raise money for cancer and grief programs.

It will all kick off on Sunday, July 28 at 3 p.m. and run until 6.

It's just $10 for a dog wash, and the event also features giveaways, pet-trick contests, and grooming.

Afterward, you can your dogs can stay and watch the Whitecaps Dog Days Game.

4. Beach faring bookworms no longer have to compromise a good tan for a good read.

The Ostrich Launch Chaise chair is a massage table inspired beach chair, which comes complete with a hold for the head.

Sunbathers just need to lay on their stomachs, pop their heads through, and commence reading. It also features a pillow to block the hole in case readers want to sit upright.

The beach chair comes in a variety of colors including blue, red, yellow, and pink. It's available on Amazon starting at 43-25.

5. Krispy Kreme turns 82 this year, and to mark the occasion the donut chain is introducing a new doughy creation.

It's Krispy Kreme's signature glazed donut stuffed with birthday cake batter, dipped in strawberry icing and topped with rainbow sprinkles.

The limited edition item is available for one week only starting Monday.

Also on July 19, if customers buy one dozen donuts, they can get an additional dozen for just $1.