Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

NY man convicted of trafficking sharks kept in his basemen

Posted 2:38 PM, July 12, 2019, by

LAGRANGEVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — A man who kept sharks in a pool in his upstate New York basement has been convicted of trafficking wildlife.

The state Department of Environmental Conservation and the attorney general’s office say Friday that Joshua Seguine, of LaGrangeville, pleaded guilty to illegal commercialization of wildlife. He’ll be sentenced in September.

The 38-year-old Seguine was stopped by authorities in Georgia in July 2017 when he was transporting five live sharks in the back of his truck. Investigators found Seguine had offered sharks for sale online under the name Aquatic Apex Life.

Investigators searched Seguine’s home and found an 18-foot-diameter (5.7-meter-diameter) pool containing seven 2- to 4-foot-long (half-meter- to 1.2-meter-long) sandbar sharks, a protected species. They also found three dead sharks.

The rescued sharks are now at the New York Aquarium in Coney Island.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.