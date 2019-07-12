Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Police searching for missing Grand Haven man

Posted 4:54 PM, July 12, 2019, by

A courtesy photo of Dylan Tarr.

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Police are seeking the public’s assistance in finding a missing man.

Dylan Tarr, 25, was last seen around 1 a.m. Friday morning walking down Washington Avenue in Grand Haven.

He is described as standing 5-foot-9 with a slender build and was wearing black jeans a white T-shirt and a blue long sleeve church.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety at 616-842-3460 or Ottawa County dispatchers at 800-249-0911.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.