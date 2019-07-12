× Police searching for missing Grand Haven man

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Police are seeking the public’s assistance in finding a missing man.

Dylan Tarr, 25, was last seen around 1 a.m. Friday morning walking down Washington Avenue in Grand Haven.

He is described as standing 5-foot-9 with a slender build and was wearing black jeans a white T-shirt and a blue long sleeve church.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety at 616-842-3460 or Ottawa County dispatchers at 800-249-0911.