Reward offered in Muskegon Hts. police shooting

Posted 1:44 PM, July 12, 2019, by
Dayvon Davis, mugshot

Dayvon Davis

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. – Silent Observer is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information in finding the person who shot a Muskegon Heights police officer over the weekend.

Dayvon Malik Davis, 21, is wanted for the shooting of the officer on July 6 at East Park Manor. Muskegon Heights Police, Michigan State Police and the U.S. Marshals are searching for Davis.

Anyone with information on Davis’ location should call Silent Observer at 231-72-CRIME.  Davis should be considered “armed and dangerous” and should not be approached.

The officer wounded in the shooting is recovering.

