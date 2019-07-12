× Reward offered in Muskegon Hts. police shooting

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. – Silent Observer is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information in finding the person who shot a Muskegon Heights police officer over the weekend.

Dayvon Malik Davis, 21, is wanted for the shooting of the officer on July 6 at East Park Manor. Muskegon Heights Police, Michigan State Police and the U.S. Marshals are searching for Davis.

Anyone with information on Davis’ location should call Silent Observer at 231-72-CRIME. Davis should be considered “armed and dangerous” and should not be approached.

The officer wounded in the shooting is recovering.