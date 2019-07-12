Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Robert Mueller public hearing may be delayed one week

Posted 11:00 AM, July 12, 2019, by

Special Counsel Robert Mueller speaks on the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 Presidential election, at the US Justice Department in Washington, DC, on May 29, 2019. MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images

(CNN) — The House Judiciary Committee is discussing delaying public testimony from special counsel Robert Mueller one week until July 24 to allow more time for Mueller to testify, according to sources familiar with the matter.

The agreement to delay the hearings in exchange for extended testimony is not finalized, the sources said, and lawmakers are still negotiating.

Mueller has been scheduled to appear on July 17 before the House Judiciary and Intelligence Committees, in back-to-back sessions where 22 members from each committee would get to question the special counsel.

But the plan sparked an uproar from members on the Judiciary Committee in both parties over the limited time the special counsel was expected to testify, which would have shut out roughly half the panel from asking questions of Mueller.

House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler’s spokesman Daniel Schwarz said: “”At this moment we still plan to have our hearing on the 17th, and we will let you know if that changes.”

On Friday morning, the Judiciary Committee took an abnormal, brief recess from a hearing about lessons from the Mueller report so members could be informed about the discussions.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.