KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A teen was taken to the hospital Friday after a shooting in Kalamazoo.

Police say it happened around 3:30 p.m. in the area of Douglas Avenue and Cadillac Street.

Information on what led up to the shooting or a description of the suspect wasn’t immediately available. Police haven’t said if any arrests have been made.

The teen is at an area hospital. Their condition isn’t known at this time.