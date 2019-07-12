× Woman seeks action after finding dozens of golf balls in Lake Michigan

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. — An avid scuba diver says she keeps finding dozens of golf balls off the beach on Lake Michigan in Berrien County.

Jenny Mehlenbeck regularly goes scuba diving at Silver Beach, and says she’s collected about 20 pounds of golf balls so far this year.

“The water is clear, you could see far. And there were balls in every direction, collections of them when you push them all together. It’s just sickening,” Mehlenbeck said.

She says she has taken the issue up with several government officials but hasn’t seen anything happen.

“Lately, I can’t collect them all. I have a laundry bag I take with me. And I can’t get them all,” Mehlenbeck said.

When she brings the balls back to land, most people are surprised to see them.

Jeff Mikkelsen said he has been coming to this beach all his life and never imagine what it looks like at the bottom.

“People putting golf balls out there, that’s pretty sad. Have some respect for our world, our environment,” he said.

Until it’s taken care of, Mehlenbeck said she plans to continue collecting them.