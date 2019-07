× Woman who drowned at Gun Lake identified

YANKEE SPRINGS, Mich. – The woman who drowned Thursday afternoon on Gun Lake has been identified.

Laura Smith, 66, of Middleville, died Thursday when she jumped from a pontoon boat to retrieve something that had fallen off the boat. She was not able to make it back to the boat. She was on the boat with her three grandchildren, ages seven and under.

Smith’s body was found in the water near Hastings Point. She was pronounced dead at the scene.