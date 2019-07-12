Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Wreath laying ceremony Sunday for President Ford’s 106th Birthday

Posted 7:51 AM, July 12, 2019, by , Updated at 07:52AM, July 12, 2019

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Sunday would have been President Gerald R. Ford's 106th birthday.

To celebrate, there will be a wreath laying ceremony at 8:30 a.m., Sunday, July 14 at the tomb of the 38th President and former First Lady Betty Ford on the grounds of the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum.

The ceremony is a combination of two traditions. The first is a long-standing presidential tradition conducted on each deceased president’s birthday, during which the sitting president sends a wreath to be presented by a military officer at the deceased president’s tomb. The second is a personal tradition established by Mrs. Betty Ford in 2007.

In addition to presentation of the presidential wreath on behalf of President Donald J. Trump, the ceremony will include wreaths presented by the Ford family, crewmembers from USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), and invited representatives of local law enforcement. Members of the Ford family and other guests will offer remarks and place wreaths and floral tributes at the base of the tomb. During the ceremony, there will be a 38-Second Silent Tribute, followed by a rendering of “Echo Taps”.

