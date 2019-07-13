13 year-old drifted into deep water, drowns

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich — A teen drifted into deep water and drowned struggling to get back to shore.

The victim and his family visiting from Ann Arbor were swimming at the South Beach. An adult and the teen were pulled out farther into the water than they were able to handle and began to swim back. Bystanders called 911 just before 12:30 p.m. Saturday to report the pair fighting the waves.

The adult was able to be rescued by a paddleboarder but the teen was still missing in the water.

Rescue crews from South Haven Police and South Haven Area Emergency Services (SHAES) Rescue Boat responded within three minutes of the first call. The U.S. Coast Guard and Van Buren Count Sheriff’s Department Dive Team helped in the search.

The child was found unresponsive on shore about 100 yards south of the South Pier.

“Rescue efforts in cluding CPR were initiated immediately and continued during the transport to Bronson South Haven” , Chief Natalie Thompson said in a statement. The 13 year-old was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Conditions for swimming began with a green flag for all South Haven Beaches, but was upgraded to a yellow flag at 11:10 a.m. as wind and wave conditions changed.