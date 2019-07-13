Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

2nd Moose dies at Lansing zoo

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A moose has died at Lansing’s Potter Park Zoo for the second time in little more than a year.

Zoo director Cynthia Wagner tells the Lansing State Journal that a male Alaskan moose named Meeko died Wednesday after beginning treatment for a rare form of cancer. Meeko was rescued by wildlife managers after being orphaned in Alaska and was brought to the Lansing zoo in 2014.

A female moose named Willow died in May 2018 after suddenly becoming ill. The cause was never determined.

Wagner says there’s no apparent connection between the deaths of the two animals.

She says a search is underway to find replacement Alaskan moose for the zoo. It cost $750,000 to acquire Willow and Meeko and build an exhibit for them.

