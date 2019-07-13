× 4th Annual Battle of the Gains Summer Festival

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Dozens of people will be in downtown Grand Rapids for the 4th annual Battle of the Gains Summer Festival.

This year, organizers are hoping to break the record for the world’s largest water balloon fight, hoping for 10,000 people to attend.

The free event begins at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 13th at Calder Plaza and features different challenges, games, and music.

Organizers say the purpose behind the festival was to help others learn to overcome life’s battles by making games instead.

There will also be an expo show featuring local businesses, nonprofits, artists and authors.

For more details, visit the event’s page on Facebook.