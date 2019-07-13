Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Car crashes through window of Kent County business

PLAINFIELD CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies say a man was not badly hurt after he drove a car into a building.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office told FOX 17 crews that a deputy stumbled upon the crash sometime around 1 a.m. on Saturday, July 13.

That deputy found the driver at the scene and say that he may have been drunk when he drove through the window of Fact Filter and Coating Technology on West River Dr NE in Plainfield Charter Township.

Deputies say that driver was the only person involved in the crash.

Paramedics checked him out at the scene and found he was not hurt.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office has not said what charges that driver may face.

