Crash kills Newaygo man

FREDONIA TWP, Mich. — A man was killed in a crash involving 3 vehicles Saturday. Calls came in to 911 just before 4:30 telling officials one man was unresponsive at the intersection of F Drive South and U.S. Highway 27.

Police believe a south bound vehicle was turning into a parking lot when another car heading north hit the it, ricocheting into a third vehicle.

Despite CPR and continued rescue efforts the 80 year-old Newaygo man was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The crash is still under investigation by the Calhoun County Accident Reconstruction Team. Anyone with information is asked to call the calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at 269-781-0880.